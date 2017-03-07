FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Ericsson says Francisco Partners to invest $200 mln in iconectiv

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment, background)

March 7 (Reuters) - Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson on Tuesday said private equity firm Francisco Partners will invest $200 million for a 16.7 percent stake in its iconectiv subsidiary, valuing the business at around $1.2 billion.

* Ericsson said iconectiv, part of its media segment, is built on assets from Telcordia, which Ericsson acquired in 2012 for $1.15 billion.

* iconectiv is based in the United States, has around 560 employees and sells services such as number portability to telecom operators, an Ericsson spokesman said.

* "Having a U.S. partner as co-owner strengthens our ability to further grow iconectiv's business and create value in a dynamic market," Per Borgklint, head of Ericsson's media segment, said in a statement.

* "This move both shows some value creation while also reducing the risk for Ericsson iconectiv to lose out the important U.S. number portability deal," said Handelsbanken analyst Daniel Djurberg.

* Ericsson's media segment stands for around 5 percent of Ericsson's total sales, which were 223 billion Swedish crowns ($24.7 billion)in 2016.

* Ericsson said private equity firm Francisco Partners will invest $200 million to acquire a 16.7 pct ownership at an implied total valuation of iconectiv of approximately $1.20 billion.

* Ericsson said the $200 million will be transferred to Ericsson as a dividend, which it expects to receive in Q3 2017.

* Ericsson said the transaction has no material impact on Ericsson group income. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0085 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

