Ericsson Q1 undershoots on lower sales, margins
April 24, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Ericsson Q1 undershoots on lower sales, margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a bigger than expected fall in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday as sales and its gross margin undershot.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company’s joint ventures were 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($317.26 million), to lag a mean forecast of 3.0 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 52 billion crowns against a forecast of 53.5 billion. The gross margin was 32 percent against a forecast of 32.2 percent. ($1 = 6.6191 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

