UPDATE 1-Ericsson Q1 boosted by higher margins, operators cautious

(Adds background, detail)

* Q1 profit 2.8 billion Swedish crowns vs f‘Cast 2.5 bln

* Gross margin tops forecasts, sales lag

* Says operators still cautious

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported first-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday but said operators remained cautious on spending due to the weak global economic outlook.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company’s loss-making joint ventures but including restructuring charges, were 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($416 million) versus a mean forecast of 2.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

The telecoms equipment market recovered strongly through most of 2011, but the final quarter saw renewed concern about global growth and, for Ericsson, a shift in business that cut deeply into margins.

The first quarter saw no change in the trends and sales in the company’s key networks unit were down 18 percent year-on-year.

“In the quarter, business trends from H211 prevailed with cautious operator spending in regions with macro-economic or political uncertainty,” the company said in a statement.

Total sales were 51 billion crowns against a forecast of 52.9 billion.

Ericsson’s gross margin did improve, however, to 33.3 percent from 30.2 percent, accounting for the positive profit surprise.

The company said the quarter-on-quarter rise in gross margin was due to seasonal effects, a greater share of higher margin capacity expansion projects and a lower share of services business ($1 = 6.7368 Swedish crowns) (Editing by David Holmes)