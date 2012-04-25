FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson Q1 tops forecasts as margins improve
April 25, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Ericsson Q1 tops forecasts as margins improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reported first-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday as it got a boost from higher margin network projects.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company’s loss-making joint ventures, but including resturcturing charges, were 2.8 billion Swedish crowns versus a mean forecast of 2.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales were 51 billion crowns against a forecast of 52.9 billion. The gross margin was 33.3 percent against a forecast of 31.0 percent.

