FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Ericsson Q3 beats expectations, to focus on cost
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 26, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Ericsson Q3 beats expectations, to focus on cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional news alert with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter core profit on Friday and said it would cut costs to protect its business during the global slowdown.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company’s loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, were 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($552 million) versus a mean forecast of 3.4 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 54.6 billion crowns against a forecast of 55.3 billion. The gross margin was 30.4 percent against a forecast of 31.7 percent. ($1 = 6.6998 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.