RPT-Ericsson Q3 beats expectations, to focus on cost

(Repeats to additional news alert with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter core profit on Friday and said it would cut costs to protect its business during the global slowdown.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company’s loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, were 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($552 million) versus a mean forecast of 3.4 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 54.6 billion crowns against a forecast of 55.3 billion. The gross margin was 30.4 percent against a forecast of 31.7 percent. ($1 = 6.6998 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)