Ericsson sees market growth, repeats mix to be negative short-term

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Tuesday that it expected compound annual growth of 3-5 percent in the equipment market in 2012-2015.

The company, the world’s biggest supplier of mobile network infrastructure, said it expected growth of 4-6 percent in key segments of the overall market but saw slightly slower expansion in services compared to recent years.

“At the investor day, management will reiterate that this mix (of coverage over capacity in network build-outs) is expected to prevail short-term but that the negative impact from the network modernization projects in Europe will start to gradually decline end 2012,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Patrick Lannin)