Ericsson Q2 lags forecast as margin undershoots
July 18, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Ericsson Q2 lags forecast as margin undershoots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported lower than expected second-quarter core earnings on Wednesday due to a weaker margin, but said some of the pressure on profitability should ease at the end of the year.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company’s loss-making joint ventures, but including resturcturing charges, were 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($470.88 million) versus a mean forecast of 3.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales were 55.3 billion crowns against a forecast of 54.9 billion. The gross margin was 32 percent against a forecast of 32.5 percent.

Ericsson said that the gross margin would remain under pressure from a shift in business mix in the short term, but those factors would start to ease at the end of the year. ($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

