FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ericsson to take $1.2 bln charge on ST-Ericsson stake
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Ericsson to take $1.2 bln charge on ST-Ericsson stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ericsson will take an 8 billion crown ($1.22 billion) charge in the fourth quarter related to its loss-making joint venture ST-Ericsson, the world’s top mobile network maker said on Thursday.

“The charge includes write down of assets to reflect the current best estimate of Ericsson’s share of the fair market value of the JV, as well as additional charges related to the available strategic options for the future of the ST-Ericsson assets,” Ericsson said in a statement.

Ericsson said it was exploring strategic options for chip-maker ST-Ericsson, but that it would not acquire the remainder of the company from STMicro which has already announced it will exit the 50-50 joint venture.

ST-Ericsson will need around 3 billion crowns of additional funding from Ericsson, mostly coming in 2013, Ericsson said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.