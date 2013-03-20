Ericsson confident of victory in patent spat with Samsung

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it was confident it would win a patent infringement dispute with Samsung after the Korean firm filed a counter claim in a court in the United States.

“We are aware that Samsung now has filed in the district court in Texas, USA, its answer and counterclaims against us, which is the usual procedure,” Ericsson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“We are confident that the court will resolve the claims in our favor.”