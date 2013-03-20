FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ericsson confident of victory in patent spat with Samsung
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 20, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Ericsson confident of victory in patent spat with Samsung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it was confident it would win a patent infringement dispute with Samsung after the Korean firm filed a counter claim in a court in the United States.

“We are aware that Samsung now has filed in the district court in Texas, USA, its answer and counterclaims against us, which is the usual procedure,” Ericsson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“We are confident that the court will resolve the claims in our favor.”

Reporting by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.