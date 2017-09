March 2 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson : Bharti Airtel extends managed services partnership with Ericsson

* Two-year extension of existing multi-vendor, multi-technology managed services deal signed with Ericsson in 2011

* Ericsson will manage 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, Intelligent Network, LAN/WAN and Wi-Fi technologies in 15 circles across India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: