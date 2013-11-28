FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson says India investigating patent spat with Micromax
November 28, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Ericsson says India investigating patent spat with Micromax

STOCKHOLM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - India’s Competition Commission will launch an investigation of Ericsson in regard to a patent dispute with Indian firm Micromax, Ericsson said on Thursday.

In March 2013, Ericsson sued Micromax over patent infringement. As part of its general defense, Micromax filed a complaint to the Competition Commission of India, Ericsson said in a statement.

“The CCI has now decided to refer the case to the Director General for an in-depth investigation,” Ericsson said, adding it would fully cooperate with the probe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

