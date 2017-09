March 3 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ericsson : Ericsson selected as managed services partner for Orange operations in five european countries

* Says to manage operations and maintenance for Orange networks in Belgium, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain

* Five-year contract includes network operation, network performance and optimization, network expansion, field services, and spare parts management