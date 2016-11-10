FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

Ericsson cuts market growth outlook on weak mobile broadband demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ericsson, the world's biggest maker of mobile network equipment, cut its industrywide growth forecast on Thursday for the global market over the next few years, citing weaker mobile broadband demand.

The Swedish company said in a statement ahead of an investor update in New York that it expected an average annual growth of 1 to 3 percent for the parts of the market which its products and service address during the three years from 2016 to 2018.

Results will be weighed down by a 10 to 15 percent fall in the global infrastructure market this year and a 2 to 6 percent decline in the worldwide mobile network equipment market in 2017.

In its previous market outlook, issued one year ago, Ericsson forecast 2 to 4 percent total market growth per year in the period through 2018. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Eric Auchard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
