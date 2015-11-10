FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

Ericsson cuts slightly market growth outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swedish mobile network equipment and services group Ericsson slightly cut its outlook for market growth in the coming years on Tuesday.

The world’s biggest mobile network gear maker said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day that it expected an average annual growth of 2 to 4 percent for its total market in the years 2014-2018.

For its mainstay networks business, it saw 1 to 3 percent average annual growth, and 3 to 5 percent for telecom services, whereas support solutions were seen growing 7 to 9 percent.

In its previous market outlook, issued a year ago, Ericsson forecast 3 to 5 percent total market growth per year in the 2013-2017 period. It also forecast average annual network equipment market growth of 2 to 4 percent, telecom services market growth of 4 to 6 percent, and support solutions market growth of 7 to 9 percent.

Ericsson said sales in areas it targets for growth, such as IP routing and cloud computing, were 45 billion Swedish crowns ($5.2 billion) in the year through Sep 30, up from 35 billion in the year-ago period, the first time Ericsson has given an exact sales figure for its growth areas.

Source text for Eikon

$1 = 8.6882 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg

