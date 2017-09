Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Says Johan Wibergh, executive vice president and head of segment networks, will leave his position and take on a role outside Ericsson

* Says Wibergh has also been part of Ericsson’s Executive Leadership Team

* Says Hans Vestberg will, in addition to his role as President and CEO, assume the role as head of segment Networks.