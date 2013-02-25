FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson says to deliver UK 4G/LTE network for O2
#Communications Equipment
February 25, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson says to deliver UK 4G/LTE network for O2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Ericsson to provide UK 4G/LTE network for O2 * Says will become O2’s sole supplier of EPC in the UK and deployment has commenced * Says to provide an Evolved Packet Core (EPC) - the core network of the LTE system - for 100 percent of O2’s network * Says Ericsson is providing the LTE-compatible core network and deploying RBS 6000 multi-standard radio base stations for 50 percent of O2’s radio access network in the UK * No order value disclosed in statement

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
