FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Ericsson Q4 op profit in line, North America slowing
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 27, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Ericsson Q4 op profit in line, North America slowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posted fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday and said business in North America had slowed further.

Operating profit was 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($758 million) compared to 9.1 billion in the year-ago quarter and close to a mean forecast of 6.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 68.0 billion crowns, below a forecast of 70.0 billion. The gross margin was 36.6 percent against a mean forecast of 34.7 percent. ($1 = 8.3067 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.