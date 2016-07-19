Ericsson Q2 op profit lags forecasts

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted second-quarter operating profit and sales below market expectations on Tuesday and said it was cutting costs further to match weak demand.

Operating profit was 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($327 million) compared to 3.6 billion in the year-ago quarter and below a mean forecast of 3.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 54.1 billion crowns, below a forecast of 55.3 billion. The gross margin was 32.3 percent, matching the mean forecast.

($1 = 8.5572 Swedish crowns)