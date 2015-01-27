Ericsson Q4 op profit in line, North America slowing

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posted fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday and said business in North America had slowed further.

Operating profit was 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($758 million) compared to 9.1 billion in the year-ago quarter and close to a mean forecast of 6.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 68.0 billion crowns, below a forecast of 70.0 billion. The gross margin was 36.6 percent against a mean forecast of 34.7 percent. ($1 = 8.3067 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)