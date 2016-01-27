FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson Q4 op profit beats forecasts
January 27, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Ericsson Q4 op profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted fourth-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday and said business in China had recovered.

Operating profit was 11.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.29 billion) compared to 6.3 billion in the year-ago quarter and above a mean forecast of 10.6 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 73.6 billion crowns, below a forecast of 74.1 billion. The gross margin was 36.3 percent against a mean forecast of 37.3 percent.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5541 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

