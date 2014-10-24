Ericsson Q3 op profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posted third-quarter operating profit below expectations on Friday and said business activity in North America had slowed down.

Operating profit was 3.9 billion Swedish crowns (538 million) compared to 4.2 billion in the year-ago quarter and lagging a mean forecast of 4.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 57.6 billion crowns, above a mean forecast of 55.4 billion. The gross margin was 35.2 percent, in line with forecasts. (1 US dollar = 7.2549 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)