Ericsson Q2 op profit tops forecasts
#Communications Equipment
July 17, 2015 / 5:43 AM / 2 years ago

Ericsson Q2 op profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted second-quarter sales and operating profit above market expectations on Friday as business stabilised in North America.

Operating profit was 3.6 billion Swedish crowns ($422 million) compared to 4.0 billion in the year-ago quarter and above a mean forecast of 2.8 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 60.7 billion crowns, above a forecast of 58.6 billion. The gross margin was 33.2 percent against a mean forecast of 34.7 percent. ($1 = 8.5387 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
