Ericsson Q2 sales, op profit beat forecast
July 18, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Ericsson Q2 sales, op profit beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posted second-quarter sales and operating income above expectations on Friday and repeated key contracts won by the group would lift sales in the second half of the year.

Operating income was 4.0 billion Swedish crowns ($585 million) compared to 2.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, beating a mean forecast of 3.7 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 54.8 billion crowns against a forecast of 52.5 billion. The gross margin was 36.4 percent against a mean forecast of 35.4 percent.

$1 = 6.8341 Swedish Crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam

