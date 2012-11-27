FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson sues Samsung for patent infringement in the US
#Communications Equipment
November 27, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson sues Samsung for patent infringement in the US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Ericsson takes action for fair and reasonable patent licensing * Says has filed a patent infringement action against Samsung after it refused

to sign a license agreement on FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory) terms, despite two years of negotiations * Says has today filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung for

infringing its patents, after nearly two years of negotiations failed to reach an agreement * Says dispute concerns both Ericsson’s patented technology that is essential to several telecommunications and networking standards used by Samsung’s products as well as other of Ericsson’s patented inventions that are frequently implemented in wireless and consumer electronics products * says Samsung refused to renew its license to Ericsson’s industry leading portfolio of telecommunications patents on the same (“FRAND”) terms that its competitors have previously accepted.

