MUMBAI, June 20 Indian drug maker Eris
Lifesciences Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise up
to 17 billion rupees ($270 million) was subscribed more than
three times on the last day of the sale on Tuesday, stock
exchange data showed.
The sale received bids for 52.4 million shares, or 3.29
times the 15.9 million shares on offer to the public, according
to data from the National Stock Exchange as of 0100 GMT.
Shareholders in Eris including private equity firm
ChrysCapital were selling a total 28.8 million shares in a price
range of 600 rupees to 603 rupees each.
Anchor investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
bought 12.9 million shares as part of the IPO at 603 rupees
apiece.
The stock is scheduled to make its trading debut on or
around June 29.
Axis Capital, Citigroup and Credit Suisse were the banks on
the IPO.
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, whose up to $81
million IPO that closes on Wednesday, was subscribed 7.55 times
by the second day of the sale.
