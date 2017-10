ADDIS ABABA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - About 200 Eritrean soldiers with two tanks have surrounded the Ministry of Information in the capital Asmara, regional diplomatic sources said on Monday.

State television and radio went off air after the troops moved in and they were still not broadcasting on Monday afternoon, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)