Ernesto weakens to a depression - NHC
August 10, 2012 / 6:09 AM / in 5 years

Ernesto weakens to a depression - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ernesto, which was the second hurricane of the Atlantic season, has weakened to a depression, while heavy rains continue over Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Friday.

“Ernesto is expected to dissipate later today as the cyclone continues to move inland over the high terrain of southern Mexico,” the NHC said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect and Ernesto’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC added.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

