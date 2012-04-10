FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ernst & Young names new global tax leader
April 10, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 6 years ago

Ernst & Young names new global tax leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young, one of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms, said on Tuesday it named David Holtze its new global tax leader, overseeing 29,000 tax professionals.

Holtze, who joined Ernst & Young in 1981, was the global chief operating officer for tax, responsible for monitoring the operations of Ernst’s $6 billion global tax practice.

He has also served as chief operating officer of the Americas’ tax practice and as a tax account leader for a number of large clients.

Holtze will also become a member of Ernst’s top management body, the global executive. Both appointments are effective immediately.

He will be based in London.

Ernst is the third-largest of the Big Four accounting firms, with $22.9 billion in revenues in 2011. The other firms are Deloitte, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers .

