FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Ernst & Young appoints Dan DeRocco to national tax department
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Ernst & Young appoints Dan DeRocco to national tax department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP appointed Dan DeRocco to its national tax department-tax performance advisory.

DeRocco joins from Deloitte Tax LLP, where he was a director focused on developing and deploying data orchestrators.

Ernst & Young also appointed Ross Christen as executive director in Atlanta with its business tax services. Christen was previously a partner at The Kratos Group.

Art Johnson was appointed executive director with the indirect practice in Dallas, the firm said. Johnson previously ran an independent consulting firm.

EY also named Andreea McCann executive director in international tax services, based in McLean, Virginia. McCann joins from GE Capital Real Estate, where she worked as the international tax reporting leader. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.