MOVES-Ernst & Young appoints Dan DeRocco to national tax department

July 16 (Reuters) - Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP appointed Dan DeRocco to its national tax department-tax performance advisory.

DeRocco joins from Deloitte Tax LLP, where he was a director focused on developing and deploying data orchestrators.

Ernst & Young also appointed Ross Christen as executive director in Atlanta with its business tax services. Christen was previously a partner at The Kratos Group.

Art Johnson was appointed executive director with the indirect practice in Dallas, the firm said. Johnson previously ran an independent consulting firm.

EY also named Andreea McCann executive director in international tax services, based in McLean, Virginia. McCann joins from GE Capital Real Estate, where she worked as the international tax reporting leader. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)