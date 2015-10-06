FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Former SEC exec Gregg Berman joins EY
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Former SEC exec Gregg Berman joins EY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S. SEC executive Gregg Berman has joined Ernst & Young LLP’s Financial Services Organization (FSO) as a principal focusing on market risk and data analytics.

Berman was an associate director in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s trading and markets division.

At the SEC, he first distinguished himself for his work in analyzing the causes of the “flash crash” on May 6, 2010.

He also led the charge for implementing the SEC’s Market Information Data Analytics System, or MIDAS, which collects time-stamped records down to the microsecond from the same proprietary stock feeds used by high-speed trading firms. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.