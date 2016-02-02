FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Ernst & Young hires team from tax firm BCRS
February 2, 2016

CORRECTED-MOVES-Ernst & Young hires team from tax firm BCRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline to “Ernst & Young” from “Ernest & Young”)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young LLP said it had hired a team from BCRS Associates LLC, including co-founders John Cook and Joe Bulger, to strengthen its private client services tax practice.

Four executive directors, John Cao, Joseph Fuschetto, William Rabetz and Andrew Vinciguerra, have also joined E&Y from BCRS, Susan Sugg-Nuccio, a spokeswoman for the accounting services firm, said in an email.

Stuart Schlesinger, a founding member of BCRS, has stayed on in a consulting capacity, she said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

