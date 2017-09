June 22 (Reuters) - Audit firm Ernst and Young LLP said Vance Scott will join its transaction advisory services practice as its new Americas oil & gas leader, based in Chicago.

Scott joins E&Y after 20 years at consultancy firm A.T Kearney, where he served on the board and led its global oil and gas practice.

Scott will also be also be a member of E&Y’s oil and gas practice. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)