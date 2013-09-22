FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ernst & Young set to hire 3,700 people in Britain by June 2014 -report
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2013 / 10:33 PM / 4 years ago

Ernst & Young set to hire 3,700 people in Britain by June 2014 -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young LLP, one of the “Big Four” accountancy firms, is set to hire 3,700 people in Britain alone by the end of June 2014 to satisfy growing demand for business advice, the Times reported on Sunday.

The firm, which currently has 11,000 employees in Britain, will take on 2,400 professionals, including partners, and 1,300 students spread almost equally across its assurance, tax, advisory and transactions units, the newspaper said. ()

“We’re seeing a huge reduction in the number of businesses looking to cut costs, and more looking instead to take on the risks associated with growth,” the Times quoted Ernst & Young Chairman Steve Varley as saying.

Ernst & Young was not available for comment outside regular business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.