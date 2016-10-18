FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Ernst & Young to pay $11.8 mln to settle audit charges
October 18, 2016 / 2:50 PM / in a year

U.S. says Ernst & Young to pay $11.8 mln to settle audit charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young will pay $11.8 million to settle charges over “failed audits” of oil services company Weatherford International PLC <WFT.N >, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

An Ernst & Young partner who coordinated the audits and a former tax partner who was part of the audit team were also charged in the SEC’s order, the agency said in a statement, which follows Weatherford’s $140 million penalty announced last month to settle charges of inflating its earings. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

