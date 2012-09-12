FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Erste expects to meet revised target for own funds
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 12, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Erste expects to meet revised target for own funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects to need own funds ratio of up to 13 pct in 2013

* Already surpassed that level as of mid-2012

* Austrian requirement had ben 8 percent

* Shares up 1.5 percent (Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank said it expected the regulatory requirement for its own funds - a measure of available capital - would rise as high as 13 percent next year from the 8 percent now mandated by Austrian law.

The bank also said on Wednesday its own funds ratio was 14.3 percent excluding retained earnings as of June 30, and it would “comfortably and sustainably” meet all capital requirements as Basel III rules take effect early in Austria next year.

Erste said the alignment of European common equity tier one ratio requirements - currently 9 percent - with domestic own funds requirements was a “logical step”.

It said it expected a final figure to be set by the year-end after consultations with Austria’s central bank and Financial Markets Authority.

The FMA declined to comment on the own funds target, which is determined individually for each bank.

Austria’s central bank has said the country’s banks, the biggest lenders to emerging Europe, were relatively undercapitalised compared with international peers operating in the region, and that they were making progresss to remedy this.

Debt ratings agencies are keeping a close eye on the sector to gauge potential risks to state finances. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber) (georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com; +431 5311 2256; Reuters Messaging: georgina.prodhan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.