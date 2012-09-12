UPDATE 1-Erste expects to meet revised target for own funds

* Expects to need own funds ratio of up to 13 pct in 2013

* Already surpassed that level as of mid-2012

* Austrian requirement had ben 8 percent

* Shares up 1.5 percent (Adds detail, background)

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank said it expected the regulatory requirement for its own funds - a measure of available capital - would rise as high as 13 percent next year from the 8 percent now mandated by Austrian law.

The bank also said on Wednesday its own funds ratio was 14.3 percent excluding retained earnings as of June 30, and it would “comfortably and sustainably” meet all capital requirements as Basel III rules take effect early in Austria next year.

Erste said the alignment of European common equity tier one ratio requirements - currently 9 percent - with domestic own funds requirements was a “logical step”.

It said it expected a final figure to be set by the year-end after consultations with Austria’s central bank and Financial Markets Authority.

The FMA declined to comment on the own funds target, which is determined individually for each bank.

Austria’s central bank has said the country’s banks, the biggest lenders to emerging Europe, were relatively undercapitalised compared with international peers operating in the region, and that they were making progresss to remedy this.

Debt ratings agencies are keeping a close eye on the sector to gauge potential risks to state finances. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber) (georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com; +431 5311 2256; Reuters Messaging: georgina.prodhan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)