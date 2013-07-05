Erste eyes Aug 6 for repaying Austrian state aid

VIENNA, July 5 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank expects to repay 1.2 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in state aid on Aug. 6, it said in the official gazette published on Friday in the Wiener Zeitung newspaper.

Erste had said last month it would repay in the third quarter an overall 1.76 billion euros in non-voting capital it had raised from the state and private investors to help weather the financial crisis in 2009.

It raised 660 million euros in fresh capital this week via a share sale to help finance the move.