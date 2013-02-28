Erste Group won't comment on repaying state aid

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Erste Group considers itself well capitalised even without state aid it got from Austria during the financial crisis, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Thursday, but declined comment on propects for the bank to repay the aid soon.

Treichl had said in October Erste had no intention of repaying before 2015 any of the 1.2 billion euros ($1.57 billion) in non-voting capital it got from Austria.