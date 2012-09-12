FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Bank sees higher own funds requirements in 2013
September 12, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Erste Bank sees higher own funds requirements in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank expects an increase in its own funds requirement next year to up to 13 percent from the 8 percent now required by Austrian law, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank noted its own funds ratio was 14.3 percent excluding retained earnings at June 30, and said it would “comfortably and sustainably” meet all capital requirements as Basel III rules take effect in Austria next year.

Erste said the alignment of European common equity tier one ratio requirements - currently at 9 percent - with domestic own funds requirements was a “logical step”.

“Erste Group expects a new own funds ratio of up to 13 percent based on the current macroeconomic environment and therefore is already in full compliance with any such increased ratio,” the bank said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

