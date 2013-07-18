FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste says capital hike net proceeds 632 mln eur
July 18, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Erste says capital hike net proceeds 632 mln eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, July 18 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Bank Group said it made net proceeds of about 632 million euros ($828 million) from a capital increase this month, in which its foundation cut its stake.

Erste said on Thursday the foundation held 15.1 percent in the bank after the 661 million-euro share issue, down from 15.9 percent, after selling some of its shares and not participating in the capital increase.

Including its savings bank and insurance partners, the foundation now directly and indirectly controls 23.6 percent, down from 27.6 percent, a spokesman said.

The group had held a blocking minority before the second stage of the capital increase, a rights issue for existing shareholders, whose results were announced on Thursday.

Erste said earlier this month it had raised around 661 million euros to help repay state aid in a two-stage capital increase that would ready its balance sheet for tougher regulatory requirements. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
