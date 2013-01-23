FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste sees improvement in Romania, Hungary - paper
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 23, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Erste sees improvement in Romania, Hungary - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank expects improvement at its banking operations in Romania and Hungary this year, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a newspaper.

In an interview published by Wirtschaftsblatt on Wednesday, he said the Austrian lender had risks under control in Romania after big writedowns in 2011 and 2012.

“We wrote down the value of companies and believe that from purely the banking side 2013 will look significantly better. We forecast positive results for 2013,” he was quoted as saying.

In Hungary, it remained challenging to operate in such a difficult political environment, he said. “I think it will look significantly better from the banking side in 2013.”

Hungary’s government has often tangled with banks by introducing unorthodox policies, including letting borrowers repay foreign-currency mortgages at below-market rates and slapping a stiff tax on lenders.

Treichl reiterated that acquisitions in central and eastern Europe - for instance in Serbia or Poland - were possible if the right target became available at the right time. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.