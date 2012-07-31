FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Czech unit's first-half profit rises 14 pct
July 31, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Erste Czech unit's first-half profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Net profit at the second-largest Czech lender, Ceska Sporitelna, rose 14 percent in the first half to 8.22 billion crowns ($398.55 million), helped by lower bad loan provisions and higher revenue on financial assets.

Provisioning at the unit of Erste Group Bank dropped 38 percent in the period and income from financial assets doubled, while lending rose 4.1 percent behind growing mortgage lending.

Erste reported lower-than-expected net profit in the second quarter on Tuesday and cut its 2012 outlook for operating profit as economies across Europe weaken, including the Czech market which has fallen into recession.

Czech lender Komercni Banka, the third-largest by assets in the country and the only domestic bank listed on the Prague bourse, will report its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. ($1 = 20.6249 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

