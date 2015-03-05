FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste competing for Citi Hungarian retail business -website Portfolio
March 5, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 3 years ago

Erste competing for Citi Hungarian retail business -website Portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Erste Group is competing with several other banks for the retail business of Citibank in Hungary, where it may post a profit already this year, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said in an interview with website Portfolio on Thursday.

“This is the only bank in which we expressed concrete interest in Hungary,” Treichl was cited as saying. “We are open to acquisitions but not at any price.”

Treichl also said he had previously signaled to Raiffeisen’s chief that whatever Raiffeisen decided about its Hungarian operations, Erste was “open to grow in Hungary, also via acquisitions.”

“Since then, however, I don’t know what they think about the future of their Hungarian unit,” Treichl said, adding that he did not expect any meaningful talks in this respect in the next few months. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Holmes)

