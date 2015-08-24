FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kysilka to step down as Erste's Sporitelna unit chairman at end-2015
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Kysilka to step down as Erste's Sporitelna unit chairman at end-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Pavel Kysilka has decided to step down as chairman of Erste Bank’s Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna at the end of the year to pursue his own projects, Sporitelna said.

Kysilka, a former central banker who worked for Sporitelna for 17 years including the past five as chairman, will be replaced by board member Tomas Salomon, the bank said.

Solomon joined Erste Group in 2013 and has since led the group’s retail banking operations, first in Slovakia and lately in the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.