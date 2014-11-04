Erste takes direct control of central, east European bank stakes

VIENNA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank has taken direct control of its central and eastern European banking assets, it said on Tuesday, streamlining its corporate structure with a move that will also help the lender cut costs.

The holding firm that held the stakes -- EGB Ceps Beteiligungen GmbH -- will now be merged with parent Erste Group Bank, emerging Europe’s number three Western lender said.

Erste said it had originally created a holding structure for the central and eastern European region to help it weather the financial crisis. “Now we see it is not necessary any more so it is being simplified back,” a spokeswoman said.

Erste said the move would not have an impact on governance or its financial results.

It has already said impairments from poorly performing loans and writedowns in Romania and the impact of a law in Hungary forcing banks to compensate customers for some loans will push it to a record net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) this year.

Chief Executive Andreas Treichl had told a conference call last week on the bank’s third-quarter results that a streamlined structure would help Erste get a better grip on managing risk, liquidity, and performance.

As it focuses on small and mid-sized companies outside its domestic market, the simplification campaign will eliminate cross-border and cross-group exposures, he said.

Asked if the idea was also to cut cost, he said: “Of course. You got the point. That is exactly what we are aiming at.” (1 US dollar = 0.7991 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)