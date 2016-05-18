FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group Bank mandates banks for inaugural AT1 issue
May 18, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Erste Group Bank mandates banks for inaugural AT1 issue

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Erste Group Bank has mandated banks ahead of an inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond issue, according to a lead.

The Austrian lender has mandated its own syndicate, Morgan Stanley and UBS as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and JP Morgan and HSBC as joint bookrunners. It will meet investors in Europe from Friday 20 May.

The euro-denominated bond will be temporarily written down if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio breaches 5.125%. The note is expected to be rated BB by S&P. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)

