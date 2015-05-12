FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste Group has no immediate plans to raise capital
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Erste Group has no immediate plans to raise capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group Bank has no immediate plans to raise its share capital, finance chief Gernot Mittendorfer told the group’s shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

“The current capital plan does not envision a capital increase in this regulatory environment until 2016,” he said.

Erste said last week its common equity tier 1 capital ratio under fully phased-in Basel 3 standards fell to 10.2 percent of risk-weighted assets but should rebound to 10.6 percent by mid-year, a level with which it felt comfortable. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.