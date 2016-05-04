FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD board approves taking 15 pct stake in Erste Hungary unit
May 4, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

EBRD board approves taking 15 pct stake in Erste Hungary unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) board of directors has approved taking a 15 percent stake in the Hungarian unit of Erste Group Bank, an EBRD spokesman said.

“EBRD board has just approved that the bank will be in a position to take a 15 percent equity stake subject to finalisation of talks between state and Erste Bank,” spokesman Axel Reiserer said.

He said the EBRD, which first agreed on the transaction in a landmark accord with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, hoped to sign the agreement in the second quarter. Reiserer declined comment on the price. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)

