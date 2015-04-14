FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian government earmarks HUF 15 bln for Erste minority stake
April 14, 2015

Hungarian government earmarks HUF 15 bln for Erste minority stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has earmarked 15 billion forints ($53.46 million) for the acquisition of a 15 percent minority stake in Erste Bank’s Hungarian unit, according to a statement of the Fiscal Council on parliament’s website on Tuesday.

The Hungarian budget oversight body had formed an opinion on a planned amendment to the 2015 budget submitted by the government, which includes several items. One of these items is the amount earmarked for the planned Erste transaction.

Under a deal signed in February, the Hungarian state and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will between them take a stake of up to 30 percent in the local unit of Austria’s Erste Bank. ($1 = 280.5700 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

