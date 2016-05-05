FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to announce Erste Bank stake purchase at 0900 GMT
May 5, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Hungary to announce Erste Bank stake purchase at 0900 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga will hold a news conference about the purchase of a stake in the local unit of Erste Group Bank at 0900 GMT on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed in February last year to take a 15 percent stake each in Erste’s local unit in return for a cut in Hungary’s hefty bank tax.

Earlier this week Hungary unveiled the parameters of a further reduction in the bank tax for next year and on Wednesday the EBRD’s board approved taking a stake in Erste Bank Hungary pending the conclusion of Erste’s talks with the government. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

