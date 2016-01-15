Hungary plans to buy 15 pct stake in Erste's local unit by the end of March

BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hungary expects to close a planned deal to buy a 15 percent stake in the Hungarian unit of Erste Bank by the end of the first quarter, an Economy Ministry state secretary told daily Magyar Idok on Friday.

Under a deal signed in February 2015, the Hungarian state and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will between them take a stake of up to 30 percent in the local unit of Austria’s Erste.

Agnes Hornung told the newspaper that even though the deal was planned to be completed by the end of 2015, that was not a date carved in stone. She said the due diligence process had been finished by the end of last year.